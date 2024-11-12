Blake Shelton Teams With 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan For New Singing Competition After Ditching 'The Voice'

Usually, there's two big singing competition shows that take up all the real estate on TV. You have American Idol, currently spearheaded by Luke Bryan, Lionel Ritchie, Ryan Seacrest, and the newly appointed Carrie Underwood. Then, you have The Voice with its own rotating cast of coaches, this time with Reba, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg. However, Blake Shelton is currently trying to pry his way into the space with his own new show. Moreover, he recruits a heavy hitter in the television game to help get the job done.

Recently, CBS announced a new show with country star Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled The Road. Currently, the network plans to release the show by Fall 2025. The premise is staggeringly simple and puts a fresh spin on the blueprint The Voice and American Idol set in place. Singers will open for a premier headlining artist while they're on tour. If they win a local fanbase, they get to stay on tour and move on to the next city.

Blake and Sheridan's show sounds like an incredibly way to alter the way we understand reality singing television. It'll allow for casual viewers to peel the curtain back a little bit to see what tour life and the music industry can be like behind the scenes. Even if it doesn't get that deep and introspective, it could still be fascinating in a vain way. All these artists cramming together on a tour bus and trying to cut it in a new city every week. It sounds like a recipe for plenty of absurd drama if nothing else.

Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan Look to Compete Against The Voice, American Idol

Obviously, this isn't Blake Shelton's first rodeo within the singing competition space. He spent 23 seasons aboard The Voice and even met his current wife Gwen Stefani there. Moreover, he also knows the grueling nature of the touring schedule very well. This is a layup for him. "I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road," Blake says in a statement. "I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."

Additionally, Taylor Sheridan expresses his excitement to break the traditional mold of what these shows could look like. "There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture," Sheridan says. "No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road - literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."