Blake Shelton Takes Playful Jab At Luke Bryan, Saying He's Stuck On His Looks

Blake Shelton visited Taste of Country Nights to talk to host Evan Paul about his life and career. Naturally, he threw more shade at Luke Bryan in their never-ending jab-trade.

Videos by Wide Open Country

I think some of the best friends you can have are the ones who constantly berate you with good-intentioned jabs and jokes. Shelton and Bryan's funny rivalry was poked at once more in the show, naturally.

Evan Paul thought to stoke the flames by asking Shelton which would win out of the two country singers in an arm wrestling match. This was a perfect opportunity to dunk on Luke Bryan some more.

Shelton responded, "Arm wrestling, I dunno, man ... Luke could probably beat me at arm wrestling because he's so into his looks and he's so vain like that." You can imagine him saying exactly this, can't you?

He continued his ribbing, "I know he roids a lot, so he could probably beat me." For the record, Luke Bryan doesn't take steroids. As far as we know, anyway. I do love a backhanded compliment.

There's naught worse to someone with natural and hard-earned muscles to be accused of taking steroids, although coming from Shelton, it's just another joke for the pile.

Shelton Adds To Friendly Rivalry Between Him And Luke Bryan

The pair have joked to each other primarily about their farming skills in the past, so such 'manly' activities are also on the table to joke about.

Although it's funny to think Bryan takes these jabs personally, which is why Blake Shelton isn't attending Bryan's Crash My Playa event next January.

Shelton's visit to Taste of Country Nights also confirmed that the singer has another album in the works. He mentioned he'll have it turned into his record label soon. Unfortunately, no names, dates or any information has been revealed about it. At least we know we can get more excited about it.

If all goes well, we can hope to look forward to it next year, so keep an eye out for any developments!