Blake Shelton Says Post Malone Duet Inspired Him To Make Music Again

Nowadays, it seems like the new generation of country stars allow for some of its veterans to slow down a little bit. However, sometimes these new acts can spark some newfound inspiration in them. Post Malone's recent excursion into the genre allows for this especially, recruiting stars of the past for homages to their greatness. One of those artists on the album is Blake Shelton. Consequently, the record they cut together gave him new creative life.

Recently, Blake spoke with Lon Helton on Country Countdown USA for an interview. There, he simply breaks down what's been going on with the country star behind the scenes. Apparently, his recent duet "Pour Me a Drink" with Post Malone sparked a new fire within him to make new music again. "There's probably been a million things. I retired from The Voice. Post Malone asked me to sing a duet with him, which came out of left field. That's probably the reason I got back in the studio to make new music of my own," Shelton expresses.

Blake Shelton Gives Credit to Post Malone For Inspiring Him to Get Back in The Studio

Ultimately, Blake Shelton took a step back for the same reason anyone would step back: he just needed a damn break. He explains how the past decade and change of hard work necessitates some time to slow down and spend some quality time with family. "I did The Voice for 12 years, it took over my life," Blake explains. "The whole idea was to get some life in before it's too late. We have three kids, and I try to spend time with them. I've had a couple years since I retired from The Voice, and it still doesn't feel that long."

Then, Post Malone comes into the picture, explaining how he was working on a country album. They both express this deep awe about each other and cut a record accordingly. Nowadays, Shelton's filling up his schedule again with new pursuits. Come February 2025, he'll be performing in a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "We've been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year," Blake says in a statement. "The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I'm excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace."