Blake Shelton Reveals The Hilarious Real Reason He Left 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is living his best life since leaving The Voice. In fact, the singer is revealing the real reason he left The Voice.

It turns out he just wanted more time for hunting. The singer recently opened up about going elk hunting in Oklahoma. It's something he wouldn't have previously had time for.

He said, "I'm up in Utah right now elk hunting. This is amazing up here. I didn't grow up getting to elk hunt, obviously. I lived in Oklahoma. Getting to come out and do different things like this and get some exercise and get my a** kicked a little bit trying to get up and down these mountains with a hangover every morning. It's what I need in my life. This is why I quit The Voice. So I could start doing more stuff like this."

Likewise, Shelton said he also has more free time to appear on ESPN GameDay. He said, "I told all the guys at the camp here where we're staying, I said 'Man you ain't going to believe this. Pat just texted and asked me to go do the ESPN GameDay.' Of course, everybody's like, 'You gotta do it!' I said, 'Yeah but I don't know sh*t about all these teams.'"

Blake Shelton Weighs In

Previously, Shelton said he was leaving the hit show to focus on his own personal life. He said he got tired of working so hard on the show.

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," he told Access Hollywood in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always, 'Well, wait a minute. How's that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."