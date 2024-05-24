Blake Shelton Praises 8-Year-Old Farmer: "I’m A Big Fan"

Blake Shelton showed some love to a budding 8-year-old farmer, telling the tractor-riding tyke that he was "Jealous". While attending grade school by day, Jackson Laux moonlights as a viral TikTok star who has stacked up over 400,000 followers. He captivated the public with his passion for farming and agricultural machinery, particularly those produced by John Deere.

The articulate youngster is a veritable encyclopedia of farming knowledge, acquired through countless conversations with his parents and grandparents. Hailing from Indiana, he is also a genuine farmer. But it's not just his expertise that's won him a crowd. Jackson has something of an old-school, Hank Hill-style swagger. It's impossible not to gravitate to his wise beyond his years demeanor.

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Laux impressed the host with his extensive knowledge of tractor models, engines, and overall Mayberry vibe. However, Jackson received an unexpected delight when Hudson revealed a special message from one of his favorite country music artists.

"I just wanted to say I'm a big fan and I wanted to say hi to you," Blake Shelton told the young farmer through a video message. "Keep up the good work. I'm jealous because you live up there in Indiana and that's corn country up there ...

Shelton then talked tractors for a moment with the starstruck 8-year-old. "I love all the tractors," Shelton added. "I'm a Kubota guy myself. I'm not sure what it is you drive, probably whatever it is you want with as famous as you are."

Viewers Note of the Young Famer Seemingly Taking Issue with Blake Shelton's Favorite Tractor

In the YouTube comments for the Jennifer Hudson Show footage, folks were clearly taken by Laux. "He has an old soul, and I love the southern twang," one viewer wrote. "By the time he'll be 15 he'll have 30 years experience in farming," another fan quipped.

A third watcher noted that the younger farmer seemed to have a beef with Blake Shelton's tractor pick. "[I] noticed that kid shaking his head at Blake Shelton Kubota LOL !!!! I'm willing to bet that kid's tractors all are GREEN."

Indeed, Jackson is clearly team John Deere.

Earlier this year, a viral video captured him at a tractor show, engaged in a discussion with industry representatives about a Case combine while standing around a table. In the clip, Jackson explains to the men how they need to modify the combine to make it market-competitive. He then asserts that he believes John Deere has a superior combine.

Seeing the young man holding court at a tractor show for ten minutes on his expertise alone is really something else.

Blake Shelton ought to be jealous.