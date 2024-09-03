Blake Shelton Parts Ways With Longtime Record Label

We understand that country music titan Blake Shelton and his record label, Warner Music Nashville, have called it quits after nearly a quarter century. That is quite a while to be together!

The relationship between a recording artist and their record label is almost like the one between a married couple. There can be arguments, sometimes fierce ones. Creative differences might erupt. It can be a long-term arrangement lasting for years. And when the connection linking an artist and their label grows threadbare and outwears its value, they often part ways, sometimes with bad feelings on one or both sides.

What happened to make Blake Shelton pull up stakes with his record label after so long? This is what we know.

The End Of The Arrangement Between Shelton And His Label Was Reportedly 'Amicable'

Blake Shelton Released A Gracious, Grateful Statement

There was evidently no seismic blow-up that caused a rift. Per countrynow.com, "The announcement was made in a press release on Tuesday morning (Sept. 3), indicating that the split was amicable."

Shelton issued a statement expressing his thanks: "I moved to Nashville when I was 17 to sing country music and get a record deal. Along with the support from Warner, my dreams came true, and then some. It's impossible to name everyone who has had a hand in all the success we enjoyed, but a huge and heartfelt thank you to the Giant Records, Warner Bros. Records and Warner Music Nashville staff and family."

Warner Music Nashville Had Its Own Statement

They Praised Shelton Lavishly

The label had this to say about Shelton: "Working alongside Blake these past 23 years has been an honor and a privilege. Together, we've celebrated a record number of hit songs, sold-out tours and award wins. Blake's talent is undeniable, but that wit of his, and the countless moments of laughter he's given us remind us how fun this business of music can be. While our time together has come to an end, we count ourselves amongst his biggest fans and are grateful for the ride with this true gentleman and icon."

Blake Shelton's Artistic Achievements Are In A Class By Themselves

His Popularity And Talent Are Borne Out By His Amazing Track Record

Shelton's feats include, according to the outlet, selling 52 million singles and 13 million albums, plus earning 10 Country Music Association awards, just to cite a few of his major milestones.

He will reportedly have a six-show Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February 2025. Even by jaded Vegas standards, that should be a blockbuster!

Blake, we don't know where you will be recording next, but any label will be very lucky to get you!