Blake Shelton is Worried His Ex Wife Miranda Lambert Is Stealing His Friend Kelly Clarkson

Who knew country music could be so vain and dramatic? Apparently, you have to choose sides between friends when it comes to Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert after their divorce. This leaves Kelly Clarkson in a bit of a precarious situation. She's always been close with the Shelton family. However, she's growing much closer with Miranda and it's creating some rifts all around.

Recently, a source speaks with Life & Style to deliver some exclusive insider information. There, they detail how Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson are currently growing a bit closer. The pair unite for a duet on the latter's daytime talk show. Apparently, they're even closer behind the scenes. Moreover, this leaves a certain someone feeling like an outsider. "Kelly was Team Blake [Shelton] for a long, long time and Gwen, too, by default, but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn't know what Blake's talking about," the source says.

Blake Shelton Reportedly Feels The Burn Now That Lambert and Clarkson Grow Closer

All of this stems from a rough divorce between Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. They'd been together since 2006 before splitting in July 2015. Tensions start to rise and it eventually spills into beef with Gwen Stefani when she gets close with Shelton.

During this whole debacle, Kelly Clarkson reportedly stays on Shelton's side during this whole exchange. However, she doesn't look at Miranda as the evil one anymore. "Kelly's realized Miranda's not a baddie at all, in fact, she's a sweetheart and she's going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake," the insider continues.

Additionally, Blake suspects that Miranda will dump some anti Shelton opinions to Kelly Clarkson, creating a big rift between them. "Of course, Miranda's putting on the charm. She certainly knows Kelly is a friend of Blake's," the source adds. "No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She's incredibly nice but gullible."