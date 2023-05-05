Blake Shelton is Receiving Prestigious Hollywood Honor

After 63 years and nearly 3,000 honorees, Hollywood Walk of Fame stars haven't lost their shine for celebrities from various mediums. Though he's become a television personality thanks to The Voice, Blake Shelton will become the 2,755th addition to Hollywood and Vine's tourist destination in the Recording category for his contributions to country music.

"Blake Shelton is one of the music and television world's most popular entertainers," Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, shared in a statement. "He keeps The Voice audiences in stitches with his witty banter, and he has captured many fan's hearts with his soulful country voice. To think that he began his career at the age of 17 is amazing. We are proud to have him join the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Shelton's supporting cast for his May 12 Walk of Fame ceremony entered his life through his 23 seasons on The Voice. Best friend and Barmageddon co-host Carson Daly will be the guest speaker. Shelton's former fellow coach turned current spouse, Gwen Stefani will also share a few words about her partner's ongoing impact on popular culture. Per a press release, they'll be joined by Walk of Fame emcee Kit Hoover.

Fans won't have to travel to Los Angeles to experience Shelton's latest crowning achievement. The induction ceremony will be streamed live at 11:30 a.m. PST on the Walk of Fame's website.

Over 50 country acts have a star on the Walk of Fame, such as Tanya Tucker, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks and The Judds. Some have more than one, with Dolly Parton honored as a solo artist and as a member of Trio alongside Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. Country Music Hall of Famer Gene Autry has five different stars: for live performance, radio, recording, motion pictures and television.