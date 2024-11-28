Blake Shelton Has One Important Thanksgiving Rule, And I Think It's One Everyone Should Follow

Blake Shelton is celebrating Thanksgiving alongside Gwen Stefani and the kids just like any other family. He also has his own traditions and rules. There's one golden rule to Thanksgiving that I think is important for everyone to follow.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"Never say no to any kind of food. Whatever you want to try, I'll try it. Just bring it on," Shelton told People. It's a lovely rule, right? Thanksgiving is a feast of food, and it gives you time to experiment and get creative. Go bold this Thanksgiving. Get funky. And try out any recipes that you've been meaning to try.

Shelton and Stefani like to experiment with their Thanksgiving dinner. But they still have traditional as well. That's why they also have two turkeys at the dinner table.

"I've already got my turkey bought. I got two turkeys put away in case there's a shortage for some reason. We can do our whatever weird one we come up with, and then Gwen can make the [traditional recipe]," Shelton said.

Blake Shelton On Thanksgiving

Shelton and Stefani will be having Thanksgiving in Oklahoma. They also always invite the whole family from all over to help them celebrate. It's a bunch of food and a good time.

"We go all out for Thanksgiving. We've got a huge family, so we feel good about making a bunch of food. Normally, it's like, 'Oh d--n, we're already out of stuffing? How can that possibly be?'" Shelton said. "We're excited about it."

He also has a plan for all of those leftovers as well.

"I heard a guy on the radio a couple of years ago talk about if you have leftover stuffing, the next morning put it in your waffle iron and make those stuffing waffles," he also says. "Now I do that. Now I make enough that I know there'll be some leftover."

It's also a day for Shelton to watch some football.

"I love the fall. I love watching football. I'm still a huge Arizona Cardinals fan, and that's my perfect day," he says. "Last Sunday I told Gwen, 'I'm having the best day.' We had family over, cooked a good meal. My team won. It was like, 'I want to have this day every day for the rest of my life.' Just laid-back family and watching football."