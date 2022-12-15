Blake Shelton Calls Meeting Gwen Stefani 'The Ultimate Prize' in Emotional 'The Voice' Interview

Blake Shelton is set to depart the singing competition The Voice after one more season in the coach's chair. But this year was the last time he'd participate in the show alongside Gwen Stefani, who he met and fell in love with while filming the show. The two are now husband and wife, an event that occurred as a direct result of both singers appearing as coaches on the show. So it makes sense that with Stefani leaving the show, the pair were more than a little emotional about this season being their last together.

"The Voice has changed my life in a million ways," Shelton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview following his season 22 win. "Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife." "

The pair met in 2014 during the first season of The Voice, while both were still with their respective partners, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale of the rock band Bush.

The following year in 2015, the pair broke off their respective relationships and got together in November. It wouldn't be until five years afterward that Shelton proposed to Stefani, with the two marrying in 2021. However, now that they're married, that means saying goodbye to working together on the popular competition show.

"It was crazy," Shelton said of the finale before the realization that he would no longer be working with Stefani dawned on him. "I didn't even think about it... until the cameras shut off, then I realized, 'Oh, my gosh.' I looked over, and she was crying." Stefani obviously came to the conclusion before her husband did.

"She was like, 'That's it, we're never going to do this again, you know?'... it was bittersweet," an emotional Shelton shared. Speaking further of his wife, he shared that he viewed meeting and marrying Stefani as "the ultimate prize." While this separation will ultimately be sad for the couple, at least they found each other throughout the process. And now they can share a home -- without having to share the stage, too!

