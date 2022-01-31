Blake Shelton Performs 'God's Country' With 6-Year Old Fan

Blake Shelton had a very sweet guest at his show in Choctaw, Oklahoma. During his performance at the Choctaw Casinos Resorts, the country music superstar invited 6-year-old Wyatt on stage. Wyatt was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, and is currently waiting for a heart transplant. Shelton decided to surprise the boy, asking him to sing his chart-topping single, "God's Country," and man was it beautiful!

According to Wyatt's mom, Harley McKee, the young boy had been given tickets to attend the singer's show Oklahoma on Jan. 29. Wyatt quickly went viral on social media, after Harley had told her son that he would attend the singer's concert and decided to film his sweet reaction. The mom shared the video on Facebook, saying "We just got the news that a very nice man who heard about how much Wyatt loves Blake Shelton has paid for his ticket to see him live!! He's so excited!! I don't know this man but thank you so much!!"

Read More: Blake Shelton's Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani Hits Streaming Services

While at the concert, the singer-songwriter had noticed Wyatt in the crowd as he was holding a sign while wearing his "Wyatt Strong'' t-shirt. The singer welcomed the boy on stage, kneeling beside him reading the sign, saying, "Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant. Think y'all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man. The next note he has on here, he asks if he can sing this song with me."

The Voice coach quickly asked Wyatt to sing a verse of "God's Country," which was co-written by Jordan Schmidt, HARDY and Devin Dawson. The song appears on Shelton's album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

At the end of the special duet, Wyatt received a big applause from the crowd and a hug from the Grammy Award winner before he made his way back to his mom. Excited about the whole situation, Wyatt's mom shared the adorable moment on social media, saying, "I don't know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt's day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!! Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong."

What a beautiful once-in-a-lifetime moment!

Related Videos