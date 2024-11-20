Blake Shelton Fulfills A Very Important Dad Milestone With Stepkids

Blake Shelton rolled down to Taste of Country Nights to talk about his professional career, but also shared some personal details, too.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The country singer has been with Gwen Stefani for nearly ten years, and they've been married since 2021. The Voice coach had three kids with her previous marriage, Gavin Rossdale, making Shelton a stepdad to three boys.

Zumo, Kingston, and Apollo seem to get along well with their stepdad Shelton, and the singer confirmed this when he spoke with Taste of Country Nights' host Evan Paul.

Shelton told them, "I do a lot of dad stuff. I guess the most cliché dad thing I do... every single day when the kids get home from school, Apollo, our youngest, we throw the football for about 30 minutes."

You can so imagine Shelton in the backyard shooting the skin with his stepson.

"He's got this crazy thing," continues Shelton, "he loves to jump on the trampoline while I throw the football at him so he can do like the crazy Odell Beckham catches and Deandre Hopkins stuff."

I remember playing on the trampoline I had as a kid, and honestly there's nothing better.

Shelton Shares About His Stepson And Music

When Paul asked if Shelton also goes on the trampoline, Shelton exclaimed, "No! Just throwing the ball back and forth wears me out," in the most middle-aged manner ever.

Maybe he should ask Luke Bryan for the 'roids he accused him of using.

Whilst on the show, he also spoke of an exciting upcoming album. No details, not even a date or a name, has been given for the new music he's been producing. He did say that he's handed it in to his record label, however, so there's hopes it'll release somewhat soon.

However, once it's released, we can look forward to a tour of that album. It's likely it'll release next year, although there's no way of telling when. We'll just have to wait.

It's nice to hear that he spends quality time with his stepkids every day, it shows what a family man he is.