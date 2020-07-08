Blake Shelton to Headline Concert Special at Over 300 Drive-In Theaters Across the Country

Blake Shelton is the latest artist to plan a drive-in concert in an effort to safely bring live music to fans during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The country star will take the stage for the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

The concert series, which debuts on July 25 at over 300 locations across the U.S., features new performances filmed exclusively for the one-night-only event. The concert event was filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America.

Tickets go on sale on July 14 (at 12 p.m. local venue time) via Ticketmaster. Admission costs $114 per vehicle (up to 6 people.)

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Blake Shelton said in a press release. "I'm excited we're getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"

Encore Drive-in Nights previously presented Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience on June 27.

Other artists, such as Keith Urban, have turned to drive-in theaters to play live music in recent months.

"After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks' drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way," Encore Live founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in a press release. "We can't wait to bring music's biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences."

