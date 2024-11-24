Blake Shelton Believes His Wife Gwen Stefani Will Tell Him When to Retire

A lot of people never know when to hang it up. Plenty of artists, athletes, and actors work way past their primes and can oftentimes become shells of their former selves. Not everyone is built like Willie Nelson to maintain their sharpness deep into their lives like that. Sometimes, you have to know when to walk away before you lose the joy for what you love. Blake Shelton rests his faith in his wife Gwen Stefani to never let him linger past his expiration date in music.

Recently, Blake Shelton spoke on Sirius XM's Highway Mornings with Cody Alan for an interview. There, he promotes his new song "Texas," a song his wife loves. However, he candidly expresses that he doesn't want to be coddled either. Moreover, Shelton explains how he doesn't want to be one of those guys who overstays his welcome. If he doesn't have his fastball musically anymore, he hopes Gwen lets him know.

"I think at this point, for the two of us, our conversations about new music we make, we can't just enjoy it. Because it's like... we're both to the age and to the point in our lives where it's like, 'Hey listen to me. If I start... when this isn't cool anymore, you have to be the one to tell me. Don't let me twist in the wind and (say) people are going to love it,'" Blake says.

Blake Shelton Wants Gwen Stefani to Break it To Him If His Music Isn't Great Anymore

Blake was still expressing his anxieties a little bit after cutting the song. However, Stefani maintains that she loves her husband's new song. Then in the meantime, you know it sucks, or you're doing something that's weird. You almost feel like, 'Alright you're only saying you like this because you don't want to hurt my feelings or whatever.' That's kind of what it's turned into. She has heard it all, and she sits there and goes, 'No listen to me. This is great, this is exciting, people are going to love it,'" Blake states.

If Gwen loves the music, what's stopping her from going country too? Shelton emphasizes that the door is always open if she decides to take on the challenge. ""There's always going to be something with Gwen if I can talk her into it. We love making records together. I don't know how many we've done now, but it's quite a few," Blake says. "We love working together. It's fun, because it's weird, you know? Because it's Gwen Stefani and country guy. It works, it seems like. It works for us anyway."