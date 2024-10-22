Where’s Blake Shelton’s Bar? All Locations And Artists That Perform

Many country music stars have bars / restaurants in Nashville that enhance their business portfolios and add to their wealth. Among them are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and Shania Twain. Since drinking is a common motif in country music, this is not a surprising trend. Blake Shelton actually has a chain of bars / restaurants called Ole Red. Per nbc.com, "When you visit the restaurant chain co-owned by Shelton, you can expect Southern, feel-good meals, and you might even spot a former Voice Artist or two!"

Expect hearty food, sublime music from aspiring singers (as well as some established ones), and a rollicking good time!

Blake Shelton's Philosophy Underlying Ole Red

Shelton Wants To Give Visitors A Great Time With Fabulous Music And Food

On the Ole Red web site, Shelton is quoted as saying, "It's always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people... they're going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door."

That philosophy applies to the newest Ole Red in Las Vegas. He told Entertainment Tonight via nbc.com what the thinking was behind positioning this new venue in the city known for its 24/7 glitz and glamour. "It really does feel like you've stepped in through a portal and you're in Nashville when you come through the doors, which is so perfect for Las Vegas because country music has always had a place here... I think it's gonna be great for the country music industry to have this home base here in Vegas."

Where Is Ole Red Located?

There Are Several Ole Red Locations

According to nbc.com, they are in "Las Vegas, Nashville, Tennessee (as well as the Nashville airport), Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma (Shelton's hometown)."

The Vegas venue is huge, with four stories and a rooftop lounge. It seats almost 700 people.

What About The Music At Blake Shelton's Ole Red?

It's Plentiful And Will Keep You Highly Entertained

The Ole Red web site states, "Artists choose Ole Red for that up-close-and-personal connection with fans, and we pick the cream of the country crop for our stages. That means you may just find your new favorite."

Talented up-and-comers in country music will feel right at home at Ole Red. One of them could be the next big country superstar. You might even see Blake Shelton himself stepping up to the mic.