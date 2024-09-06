Blake Shelton Announces New Tour After Major Career Shakeup

Blake Shelton is no stranger to changes and deviating from what's been done! Known for putting new spins on "old" material, Shelton has announced his 2025 Friends and Heroes tour! Across his social media pages, Shelton made his musical intentions clear.

"Friends & Heroes 2025!!!!! I'm so excited to be bringing back the Friends & Heroes Tour next year... this is one of my favorite tours and I can't wait for y'all to see what we've got up our sleeves!!! There's going to be special appearances by [at]cmorganmusic, [at]DeanaSings, and [at]TraceAdkins, with [at]emilyann_music opening the show," Shelton posted.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in late February 2025. "The Friends & Heroes Tour is one of my favorite tours because as a fan, I can't think of a cooler concert to see," Shelton said in a statement. "I get spoiled every night seeing these icons come out and do four or five of the biggest hits of their careers." Indeed, Shelton is bringing along a host of country superstars, both familiar and new, for the tour.

Blake Shelton Announces A New 2025 Tour

"Love this. Reminds me of my childhood when my dad swapped out the 8 track for a cassette deck in his Ford pickup. I remember smelling the country air as i hand cranked down the winder and felt the hot truck seat sticking to my legs. My dad would let me change the gears while he held in the clutch. I'd usually light his cigarette for him. Miss those days," one introspective X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated.

Music has that special gift of placing you in a pleasant memory. Shelton has been putting out hit after hit for years, and the Friends and Heroes tour will be no different! "Congrats. And congrats for getting out of your contract too. Stay free my friend."

Right! I almost forgot to mention that! The tour aligns with the news that Shelton is leaving Warner Music Nashville after over 20 long years with the label. Everyone is interested to know: will he sign with another major player? Or is Shelton going the independent route? We'll have to wait and see!