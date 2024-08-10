Blake Shelton Announces New Las Vegas Residency

Blake Shelton is taking his show to Las Vegas in February!

Recently, Blake Shelton announces an upcoming residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows start in February 2025. For the seasoned country music veteran, all the cards finally aligned to secure him for his spot in one of Vegas' biggest stages. "We've been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year," Blake says in a press release. "The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I'm excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace."

Blake Shelton Joins The Ranks of Country Singers Flocking to Las Vegas For a Residency

Blake Shelton joins the growing list of country stars finding home at a Las Vegas Residency. Carrie Underwood speaks fondly of her experience at at Resorts World Theater, with new dates coming in 2025 as well. "From a production standpoint, we can do something that we can't necessarily do when we're packing up all our gear and going from place to place," she tells Rolling Stone. "What I love about Vegas is you're in one place, but everybody is from everywhere," she continued. "It's a mishmash of people from all over the place. It's cool to look out at the audience and think about that."

Moreover, guys like Garth Brooks and Keith Urban can serve as examples for Blake Shelton as well when he takes over Vegas. This all works in tandem with the rise of country music in general. Journalist Brian Balthazar explains some of the appeal of country going into the business of the residency. "Most artists receive a guaranteed nightly fee for each show, and the number can be significant. The bigger artists often lean towards a bigger share of the revenue," they explain. "There's also big money to be made in the merchandising: CDs, shirts, posters, souvenirs, etc. Some artists even negotiate a portion of the beverage sales into their deals. Not surprisingly, that can be a real moneymaker."