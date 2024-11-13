Blake Shelton Announces First Song In Two Years: Here's How To Listen To "Texas"

Blake Shelton seems more than ready to take his place back in the public limelight again. Recently, the veteran country star announced a new song titled "Texas" coming out this Friday November 15th. It will be available on all streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music upon its release. Moreover, you can save the song early to your library and it'll pop up automatically when the clock strikes midnight.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Additionally, Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani releases her new album Bouquet this Friday as well. There, she dons a cowboy hat with a flower in hand. It led many to speculate if she's pivoting genres to match her husband Blake. The credits suggest as much too, with her recording the album in Nashville with some country songwriters. However, the most country you'll get is her duet "Purple Irises" with her man.

Blake Shelton Comes Back From Hiatus With a New Show and a New Song

Blake Shelton's return single sparks something of a comeback for the Oklahoman. Post Malone apparently is the reason why he leads with this current fire. He says it himself that their duet "Pour Me a Drink" is "probably the reason I got back in the studio to make new music of my own."

Moreover, Blake will have a litany of shows to perform in 2025. Notably, he has a big Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. "We've been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year," Blake says upon his announcement. "The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I'm excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace."

Additionally, Blake has an upcoming singing competition with CBS and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled The Road in 2025. The premise sees a number of artists group together on premier headlining artist's tour. Together, they'll all open for that singer and whoever receives the least amount of love from the audience doesn't make it to the next city and goes home. It can either be a dramatic mess or an interesting look into the music industry. Regardless, it sounds like a blast.