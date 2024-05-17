Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Silence Any Doubters in Sweet "Purple Irises" Performance At ACM Awards

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took to the ACM Awards stage to perform their warm and addictingly sweet duet, "Purple Irises."

Fans are predictably mixed on the whole affair. On one hand, there are a few that find them to be a beautiful couple. One of the users on X plainly stated, "Also Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are so cute together awh."

The majority are more sour to their duet. Another user had to set the record straight that it's not just disliking them as a couple. "I Still hate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani singing together... Forget the drama. It's just bad," they flatly tweeted.

My fav celeb couple Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ?? #PurpleIrises pic.twitter.com/JKLComZChJ — Mimi Renee (@MimiRenee_MOODZ) May 17, 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Still Trying to Silence Doubters

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are such an odd pair. Even though they appear to be drastically different from one another, the No Doubt lead expressed that their quirks is what makes their duets so great. In an Instagram video, she dives into detail about working with her husband. "It's just a dream because it's such a weird cross-pollination and like he does country, I'm not at all country," she explains. "It doesn't make sense but it made sense in my brain somehow that my dream fantasy world."

Fans definitely feel the opposite. Something about the shiny pop gloss of Gwen Stefani and the country fried oafishness of Blake Shelton is immensely off-putting for people. They're so jarring together on record, how do they remotely make sense in marriage?

It's such a striking contrast that Stefani had to fire back and defend how the depth of their love for each other. When speaking with Nylon Magazine, she addressed how the tabloids and social media desperately try to poke holes in their relationship. "But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she sighs. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is..."

The way I see it, Stefani and Shelton are adorable together. Something about Stefani trying her best to match Shelton's country tambor, Shelton warmly inviting her into his orbit, it's beautiful. It's not a natural fit but the affection they have for one another bleeds through the screen.