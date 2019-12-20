Blake Shelton Grants Wish for 7-Year-Old Fan with Cerebral Palsy

Country music superstar Blake Shelton recently granted a wish after he invited 7-year-old fan Colton Harkness and his family to the set of The Voice.

According to TMZ, an organization called the Kids Wish Network arranged for Harkness, who has cerebral palsy, to witness the semi-finals of NBC's popular singing competition in-person. The Harkness family was flown from Indiana to California and driven to the TV taping in a stretch limo.

"We appreciate Mr. Shelton taking the time to meet Colton, and hope he was equally inspired by his biggest fan," said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai in a statement.

Aside from witnessing the rise of this season's winner of The Voice, country singer Jake Hoot, Harkness' VIP experience allowed him to hang out with judges Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Yet the main takeaway had to be when roles got reversed and Shelton became Harness' biggest fan.

"My favorite part was seeing Colton get so excited meeting Blake Shelton," said his mom Kelsey, as quoted on the Kids Wish Network website.

During their interaction, Harkness gifted Shelton with a Kids Wish Network wish granter hat before declaring that "Me and Blake are friends now!"

Before his trip, the Orange County Sheriff's Department honored Harkness, an aspiring police officer, as an honorary deputy in front of his classmates. While in California, the Harkness family also attended Disneyland.

Per its website, the Kids Wish Network has granted wishes for children since its 1997 founding. The non-profit is "dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories and improving the quality of life for children who are experiencing life-altering situations."

