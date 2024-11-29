Bishop TD Jakes Sues Fellow Pastor Over Defamation

After Bishop TD Jakes, a Christian pastor and motivational speaker, suffered a health incident in the middle of a sermon, it appears he has more issues to worry about. While he is recovering health-wise, he now faces sex abuse allegations raised by a fellow pastor named Duane Youngblood. Jakes decided to file a defamation lawsuit against Youngblood.

Youngblood made an appearance on a "Larry Reid Live" podcast episode on October 27. In it, Youngblood raised serious allegations against Jakes, claiming that the 67-year-old pastor attempted to groom and kiss him. Weeks later, on November 15, Youngblood demanded $6 million in a legal filing to "resolve this matter quickly and privately," according to the New York Post. If Jakes failed to pay, Youngblood would sue him for sexual assault and harassment.

It appears Jakes didn't take the allegations or the cash demand kindly, and decided to sue Youngblood for defamation. "This lawsuit is intended to bring that scheme to a halt," Jakes's team wrote, reported by the Post. "To end the extreme emotional, physical, and spiritual toll Defendants' conduct has caused Bishop Jakes, to set the record straight so the world understands the patent falsity of the accusations, and to restore Bishop Jakes's reputation."

"Bishop Jakes believes with all his heart that actual victims of sexual abuse should be treated with the utmost respect, kindness, empathy, and sympathy — and that true perpetrators of such abuse should be held accountable for their actions," Jakes's team continued. They would later claim that allegations against Jakes are a result of Youngblood's "abuse of social media and the legal process."

A Health Incident

According to Jakes's team, Youngblood's claims could have contributed to his medical emergency that took place on Sunday, November 24. In it, Jakes can be seen praying: "Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let him go in peace." Immediately after, he goes silent and begins to shake. He was quickly rushed off stage.

What appeared to be a stroke was later described as a "health incident." Furthermore, no specific details about the episode have been released. He would later post on social media that he was feeling better. "Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I'm reminded that even the strongest must rely on His strength," he wrote on X.

TD Jakes remains under medical supervision and doctors are continuing their testing, according to Jakes's team. "Bishop James remains in good condition," they wrote. "We are grateful for continued prayers and outpouring of love and support."