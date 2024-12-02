Bishop TD Jakes Breaks Silence About Medical Emergency, Reveals He Needed Life Saving Surgery

On Sunday, November 24, Bishop TD Jakes was speaking at a service at the Potter's House Church in Dallas, Texas. All of a sudden, he went silent and began shaking. He was quickly rushed offstage. Described as a "health incident," Jakes himself has now revealed that he had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On a Sunday service on December 1st, TD Jakes addressed the Potter's House Church via video chat, reported by CBS News. "I am so delighted to see you. I'm grateful for God's fatefulness, I'm grateful for your faithfulness," he started saying, to the applause of the congregation.

"Many of you don't realize that you're looking at a miracle," Jakes would say later, unveiling the news behind his medical emergency. "I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery [and] survived this surgery. I'm back."

He would later attribute what happened to "spiritual warfare", stating that those sorts of incidents are "beyond our control." "I haven't deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is He that is in us and he does endure," Jakes continued.

Jakes stated that he was feeling good and he was at peace. He was grateful for the amount of support he received from his church. "I can feel your support and your love and it was obvious Sunday that you went through it with me," he said,

A Medical Emergency

TD Jakes shocked his congregation and a multitude of people online after the video depicting his "health incident" became viral. While many thought he was suffering a stroke on stage, his representatives later clarified that it was not the case.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals," reads a statement issued by the Potter's House of Dallas. "The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

No further details about the nature of his "emergency surgery" have been revealed at the moment.