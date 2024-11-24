Bishop T.D. Jakes Suffers a Medical Emergency at Recent Service

Recently, famous pastor and motivational speaker T.D. Jakes suffered an unknown medical emergency at a televised service. Footage shows him with his eyes closed, head bowed in a prayer position. However, the health scare sees the bishop shake quietly and his hands trembling. Immediately, attendants rush to the pastor to get him medical attention.

Videos by Wide Open Country

A statement comes in shortly afterwards from the Potter's House in Dallas, Texas. They inform everyone that the pastor is fine and currently recovering from the incident. "During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community," the statement reads.

Currently, there's no word on what exactly happened to the pastor.

Bishop T.D. Jakes Suffers Health Scare, Prayers Come From All Over Social Media

Countless people on social media are expressing their thoughts and prayers to the pastor. One person feverishly emphasizes the importance to lead with love in such a scary time. "Praying for first Lady Serita Jakes. We see her urgency as Bishop T.D. Jakes is being helped. Please know how much we love you Jakes family. The power of love HEALS and I ask every eye that sees these words to send LOVE towards Bishop T.D. Jakes," they tweet.

Conversely, one person makes light against the pastor. Currently, Jakes has sexual assault accusations in connection to the massive and numerous allegations against, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The person behind the tweet speculates that the stress of this is weighing on him and almost died. "Not Bishop TD PowerBottom Jakes done planned his worldly exit/medical absence once those circling vultures round them Diddy tapes got too damn close," they write.