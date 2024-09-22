Birmingham, Alabama Shooting Kills 4 People, Injures Over 20

Tragedy strikes in Birmingham, Alabama's biggest entertainment district, Five Points South. Multiple shots ring off late into the night, killing at least four people and injuring several others in the process.

Recently, reports detail the sequence of events that night. Around 11PM on Saturday September 21st, police respond to a fatal shooting near 20th Street and Magnolia Avenue in Birmingham, Alabama. There, most of the city's nightlife thrives. Saturday nights see the streets fill up easily with people going to different bars, restaurants, and various entertainment venues. Initially, reports suggest that all of the victims were waiting in line at hookah and cigar lounge Hush.

Three people die immediately on the scene of the Birmingham shooting. A fourth victim eventually dies as well when authorities transport him to UAB Hospital. The city's fire and rescue team transports others caught in the gunfire to local hospitals as well.

Birmingham Police Try To Make Sense of the Tragic Alabama Shooting

Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald lends a bit of clarity to the late night Birmingham shooting. Currently, they're still trying to get a count for everyone involved. What we do know is that all victims wait out in the open before the shooters fire. "In these types of situations, when you lock into a number, that number typically changes, so we can for a fact say we have dozens of gunshot victims from this area. These group of shooters fired upon their victims while they were out in the open," the officer explains.

Regardless, the Birmingham police are on the hunt for those responsible for the shooting. This is the second shooting of the year in the city so they're making it a point to figure out everything they need to bring justice. "Rest assured we are gonna do everything we possibly can to make sure that we uncover, identify and hunt down who is ever responsible for this preying on our people this morning," Officer Fitzgerald says. ""These mass shootings have more to do with culture then they do criminality. Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this weekend 'we're seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets,' and I think this speaks to exactly what our mayor recently said."