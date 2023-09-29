Exclusive 'Billy the Kid' Season 2 Clip: The Lincoln County War Catapults Billy to Outlaw Fame

Billy the Kid Season 2 is upping the ante. In an all-new clip exclusively obtained by Wide Open Country ahead of the show's Oct. 15 return on MGM+, the historic Lincoln County War cements Billy's legacy as the most famous outlaw in America.

"This season, we get to see Billy really step into the shoes that, historically, we all have known Billy the Kid as," series star Tom Blyth says in the Season 2 clip, which features illuminating interviews with the cast and creators.

The Western adventure series debuted in 2022, with the first season tracking Billy's childhood and early career. Set during the Lincoln County War, Season 2 chronicles Billy's history-making role in the conflict. Allied with John Tunstall (Linus Roache, Homeland) and his famous Lincoln County Regulators, Billy faces off against the corrupt banker Lawrence Murphy (Vincent Walsh, The Young Messiah), who commanded an empire of politicians and hired guns.

"It basically became anarchy in the town of Lincoln," Executive Producer Donald De Line says in the clip. "There was just open warfare on the streets between these two factions." We see townspeople running to escape the crossfire in one shot. In another, Billy's gang furiously rides into what looks to be a cattle camp.

Adds Billy the Kid writer-creator Michael Hirst: "Lincoln County is where Billy became probably the most famous outlaw in America." The conflict has served as the focus of many classic Westerns, including the 1958 Paul Newman starrer The Left Handed Gun, the John Wayne-led Chisum (1970) and Sam Peckinpah's Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973).

The new season will also see Billy's former mentor Jesse Evans (Daniel Webber, The Punisher) turn on him. As a member of Murphy's posse, Jesse's "single purpose," says Webber, is simply to "go and get Billy." In the previously-released Season 2 trailer, Billy and Jesse go toe-to-toe in a quick-draw.

Beyond the gunslinging, Season 2 will dive deeper into Billy's romance with Dulcinea (Nuria Vega), showing the outlaw in a different, softer light. "There's no such thing as good guys and bad guys. It's not black-and-white," Blyth remarks in the clip.

And yet, the final shot features Billy swaggering away from a burning building with a gun in each hand. "We have a war to win," he intones. Once an outlaw, always an outlaw? We'll just have to wait and see.

Billy the Kid Season 2 premieres Oct. 15 on MGM+.