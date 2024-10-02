Billy Strings Cancels Show Right Before Going On Stage For Heartwarming Reason

Billy Strings fans were disappointed that the artist canceled his set right before taking the stage, but they likely understand why. The singer had a heartwarming reason for bailing on fans that any parent can understand.

Strings was set to go on stage at his annual Renewal Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado. That's when he learned that his wife was going into labor. Strings immediately abandoned the gig to travel to be their for the birth of his child.

He explained the reason to fans, writing, "Hey y'all!! Quick update... I arrived in Buena Vista Thursday night ready to rock out at Renewal with my band and all my friends... but knowing in the back of my mind that there's a chance I might have to get back to Michigan at a moments notice if my wife went into labor... we were really hoping that baby boy would wait till Sunday morning at least but he had plans of his own. Friday morning I got to the festival site and did a soundcheck and a quick Q&A set about the album..."

He continued, "I was hanging out backstage, getting ready to rehearse for our set, when my wife called and told me her water broke. I immediately hopped on a jet. (Thank you, Ringo Starr, for lending me your ride) and headed back. I was mortified to leave the fans hanging and to leave the responsibility of the gig to my band and friends, who stepped up and kicked a-- in my absence. ( I owe you all a cold beer! ) but I was so excited to get back to my wife because she needed me..."

Billy Strings Offers Refunds

Although he didn't attend, Strings let his band fill in for him. However, despite the show going on, Strings assured fans that he was offering refunds for those who wanted them. In a separate post, the artist also apologized.

He wrote, "Dearest Renewal Family.... We want to extend our deepest gratitude for being a part of an extraordinary Renewal. Your overwhelming show of support, kindness, and positivity truly made this year an unforgettable experience."

He continued, "We are deeply moved by the spirit of our community and the legendary performances brought to you by some of our closest friends. Moments like these remind us of the power of friendship and community. We recognize that this year was not what you expected, and we truly appreciate you sticking with us.On Friday, October 4th, we will begin processing refunds for all GA and VIP tickets. Please allow 5-10 business days for the funds to appear in your account."