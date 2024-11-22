Billy Ray Cyrus's Most Autobiographical Song Is A 'Hannah Montana' Tune

Inspiration can come from the craziest places sometimes. You never know where your work can find its home. Sometimes, it's a personal expression and you get to herald it on your own terms. Other times, it passes through mega corporations like Disney. That's the case for Billy Ray Cyrus. He details how a Hannah Montana song is truest to himself.

Cyrus spoke with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview in 2009. There, he spotlights one song he wrote for the Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack. Moreover, he explains how it's his most personal and true to himself. "If you download "Back to Tennessee," and listen to the whole song, you'll hear exactly how I felt after four years of Hannah Montana, and living in Los Angeles and giving up my previous life and existence and who I am and where I come from," Billy Ray says.

"You'll hear a guy who's immersed in music, and my love and desire and need to go back home," he continues. "When you listen to the words to 'Back to Tennessee' you see why it becomes part of the cornerstone of the film."

Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals His Most Personal Song is Disney Certified

Additionally, Billy Ray details how "Back to Tennessee" exists as an extension of his family values. "My dad used to say it's important to be aware of where you're at and always be focused on the future and know where you want to go, but most importantly, never forget where you come from. And in our real lives, [Miley] and I both needed to be home and remember who we were and where we come from."

Nowadays, those Cyrus family values seem a bit strained. He's been through two wives now, one of which snowballed into an ugly public saga. However, what probably stings the most is the thorny relationship between Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus. Reports spill out everyday with rumors of the Hannah Montana star drawing lines in the sand. One particular report details Miley trying to split Dolly Parton from her father. "She wants nothing to do with her dad and wants Dolly to stop the forgiveness campaign," an insider alleges.