Billy Ray Cyrus Worries Divorce Will Leave Him Broke

Apparently, love and romance bleeds Billy Ray Cyrus' bank accounts completely dry. He's in the midst of his third divorce, this time with his currently estranged wife Firerose. Consequently, plenty of drama ensues, allegations arise from both sides, and no one looks good coming out of all this. Additionally, insiders claim that Cyrus' relationship and its dissension leaves him at a financial rock bottom.

In an article by In Touch, the publication speaks with insiders for behind the scenes info on Billy Ray Cyrus' life amidst the divorce from Firerose. Apparently, it might be time for the 'Achy Breaky Heart' crooner to cash in a few favors. "He's going through an ugly divorce and probably blew a lot of money while married to Firerose," an insider explains, "Now he's panicked and desperate to get a show on the road and build up savings."

Billy Ray Cyrus' Funds May Be Running Low After Marriage and Divorce from Firerose

The insider source continues to paint a picture of how Billy Ray Cyrus is in dire straits. Moreover, it's entirely plausible that the 62 year old singer can't coast off of his 'Old Town Road' collaboration anymore. Billy Ray may need to hit the studio and prepare for life on the road again. "He's constantly watching his wallet and concerned he may be on a downward trajectory that's not easy to fix," they continue. "He has confidence in his own abilities, but he'll have to suck up to his country buddies to get some new gigs in the works."

It's no wonder Billy Ray pesters the judge for Firerose to pay him some money. Back in June, Cyrus scrambles to his local court to file a temporary restraining order against Firerose. He claims Firerose ran roughshod through his credit accounts, spending almost $97k on 37 different charges. Additionally, most of those charges appear to be towards different attorneys, as if she was gearing up for an impending divorce.

Eventually, the judge obliges, seeing no decent reason for Firerose to still rake in charges from her estranged husband. However, Billy Ray really wants an annulment of the marriage so he can claim her charges were not of a mutual relationship. This way, Billy Ray can recoup some of his financial losses. Time will tell if the judge goes that far in essentially granting him a refund from Firerose.