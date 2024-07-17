Billy Ray Cyrus Wins Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus finally wins big in the tumultuous court hearings with his estranged wife Firerose. Now, his soon-to-be ex can not use or tamper with his credit card accounts.

In June, Billy Ray scrambles to his local courts to file an emergency restraining order against Firerose. In doing so, he gains full control over his bank and credit card accounts again. Moreover, Cyrus accuses her of charging almost $97k on his accounts between May 23 and June 7. Naturally, this begins the dissension between Billy Ray and Firerose.

Ultimately, the judge agrees to freeze Firerose from using any of her future ex husband's expenses. The judge doesn't see a "legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges." Additionally, the judge orders the pair to "exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Continue to Hash Out Different Allegations in Court

This is only the beginning in the pair's turbulent, ongoing divorce. The two spend a lot of their time revealing to the media, personally or through friends, about their deeply toxic relationship. First, Firerose shuffles through a myriad of allegations towards Billy Ray. She describes living with the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer as akin to living in a prison. She walks on egg shells, desperately trying not to upset him.

Furthermore, Firerose details in a court hearing, "When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a 'selfish f—ing bitch' and continually alleged that she was using him. With Wife's major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home."

Conversely, Billy Ray denies Firerose's accusations and fires back with allegations of his own. Although he does admit they would argue plenty, Firerose would be the one to abuse him most, including physically. Moreover, Cyrus argues through his lawyer that her claims have no weight to them because of one key piece of evidence. She leaves an apology note behind, pleading to see their marriage through. One snippet of the note reads, "Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you on my side."

Certainly, this is not the last we'll hear from Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in court.