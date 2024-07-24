Billy Ray Cyrus Wary of Letting Firerose Back in His House

The divorce saga between Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus continues to be absolutely exhausting. Allegations still crosses both sides of the fence. They both scrap for cash, particularly the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer working any gig that pays promptly. Now, the two can't even coexist on the bare minimum house visit.

Recently, TMZ reports information from some new legal documents stemming from the Billy Ray and Firerose case. Apparently, the two now bicker in court over Firerose trying to retrieve some personal belongings from their former home. All the estranged wife wishes to do is collect some leftover belongings.

This sounds fine on the surface. Initially, Firerose claims she has the green light to collect whatever she needs. However, Billy Ray's legal team informs her that her things were promptly removed and placed in storage. When she rummages through her belongings, she notices a few things are missing. Now, she wishes to head back to the house and find what she's missing. The kicker is, she doesn't want Cyrus there when she does it.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Argue Over The Estranged Wife Grabbing Her Things

One can naturally assume she doesn't want Billy Ray there for obvious reasons. If she alleges abuse, the last thing she would want is to find herself in a precarious position. Moreover, the last thing I imagine she wants is to stumble into another screaming match with Cyrus. They already do enough arguing in court as is.

On the other hand, I definitely understand being wary of the soon to be ex-wife looks around the house without supervision. Who knows what Firerose could do, if there's anything she could sabotage on her way out? Moreover, Billy Ray claims his ex-bride has a history of burglary. Obviously, there's zero trust and all bad blood between the two.

Ultimately, Billy Ray wishes for a list, detailing the exact things she would look for on her way out. Time will tell how the judge rules in this event.