Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Thoughts On Beyonce's CMA Awards Snub

Billy Ray Cyrus has expressed his confusion over Beyoncé not receiving any attention in the CMAs this year. His confusion resonates with fans who are equally confused, and angry, that her album Cowboy Carter wasn't nominated.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Beyoncé is one of the biggest music stars of all time. In March, she released her country album, Cowboy Carter, to the joy of dozens of millions. And yet the CMAs don't pay the album nor lead single any mind for this year's event.

Billy Ray Cyrus took to Instagram to discuss the event in general, although half of his post was dedicated to Beyoncé.

"I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated???" he candidly expresses. "Her album was brilliant... her single ruled."

Her album has amassed hundreds of millions of plays on Spotify alone, so it's safe to say that many agree with Cyrus on this. He then went on to say that Beyoncé really doesn't need the CMAs to know she's good, however.

"But she know that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission... or approval of any of their judges," he passionately writes. He then quotes Mohammad Ali, "When ya knock em out... Ya don't need no judge."

Fans Accuse CMAs Of Racism For Snubbing Beyonce

When a country album does that well, you'd expect it to receive a nomination from the CMAs.

Many have been taking to X to discuss how Beyoncé's omission from the CMAs is a result of racism.

"There's just no f--king way that [Beyoncé] and cowboy carter got completely ignored at the cmas but f--kass post malone got 4 nominations," one fan wrote, later accusing the CMAs of having racial biases.

The comment section of Billy Ray Cyrus' post is full of support and surprise and the legendary Beyoncé got snubbed.

"Thank you for saying what needed to be said about Beyonce! All FACTS!" one commented.

"Thank you. No nomination is INSANE!....but no surprise," resigns another.

Not everyone is of the same opinion, however, "Beyonce can't win everything. We see her trying to get on with the white folks before she is federally charged but babe you're done. You're irrelevant now @beyonce."