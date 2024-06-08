Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Tender Tribute to Daughter Miley

It's heartwarming to see how much love and appreciation Billy Ray Cyrus gives to his daughter Miley. With CMA fest currently underway, we see the country singer reminiscing on the old days.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' star posts an incredibly sweet picture of him and his daughter on Instagram. Set to Miley's smash hit single 'Flowers,' it shows a young Billy Ray holding her next to a poem he scribbled at the time of the picture. "One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds," he writes.

He delves further into the caption, granting a little bit of backstory behind what we see in the photo. "The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus," he continues.

Billy Ray Cyrus concludes by expressing how incredibly proud he is of her in her career and as a woman. "I'm incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist," he emphasizes. "She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!"

What is the Cyrus Family Drama?

Billy Ray's loving tribute comes served with a messy, confusing bit of drama. In April 2022, when Tish Cyrus files for divorce from Billy Ray. In a joint statement, the two say, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths"

Only seven months later, Billy Ray proposes to his now-wife Firerose. He cites that everyone is turning the page and how important it is to move forward. When it came time for Tish to remarry, only 3 of her 5 children, Miley included, showed up to the wedding ceremony. Sad to see such fracturing in the Cyrus clan.

Perhaps Billy Ray's post comes as a result of missing his full family. Regardless, it's beautiful to see his support for Miley Cyrus over the years.