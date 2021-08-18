Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Faith and Family With First-Ever Bluegrass Collaboration, 'Roll That Rock'

Billy Ray Cyrus, a native of the Bluegrass State of Kentucky, ventures into bluegrass music for the first time with "Roll That Rock," a spiritually uplifting collaboration with cousins Bobby & Teddi Cyrus.

Billy Ray's involvement as a co-writer and guest vocalist points to two of his guiding lights: faith and family.

"I always prayed for purpose through the music. Started a band for that reason. When I started singing 'Roll That Rock' my inner spirit said Bobby Cyrus will know exactly what to do with this. He did," explained Billy Ray in a press release. "He wrote the gospel truth and then sang the daylights out of it with Teddi and a killer bluegrass band reminiscent of Earl Scruggs and Bill Monroe."

The Cyrus trio's hot band includes Scott Vestal (banjo), Don Rigsby (mandolin), Justin Moses (dobro/fiddle), Mark Fain (bass), Kenny Smith (acoustic guitar) and Eamon McLaughlin (fiddle, cello, viola).

A prior recording of the song, sans Billy Ray's involvement, appears on Bobby & Teddi Cyrus' self-titled debut for Pinecastle Records. The same album brought us the single "My Wedding Day."

"'Roll That Rock' started as a collaboration between Billy Ray and I as writers," Bobby said in a press release. "Then it became a collaboration of my wife Teddi Cyrus' powerful vocals, Billy Ray's undeniable sound and me."

It further proves that Billy Ray's husky voice can suit dang near anything, from "Achy Breaky Heart" and Grammy award-winning Lil Nas X collaboration "Old Town Road" to this reminder of the reason for the Easter season.

Since the song's release, Bobby and Teddi have made their Grand Ole Opry debut.

Bobby is Billy Ray's cousin, with Teddi having married into the family.

