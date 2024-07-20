Billy Ray Cyrus Performs Tribute at Trump Rally Victim Corey Comperatore's Funeral

Billy Ray Cyrus helps honor the passing of a firefighter at Donald Trump's recent rally in Pennsylvania. Recently, Corey Comperatore passes away after being hit by a sniper bullet intended for Donald Trump. Ever since, celebrities and other people across social media go out of their way to send their condolences to the family.

Billy Ray Cyrus takes it to the next step by performing at Comperatore's funeral service at his church in Cabot, Pennsylvania. He ends up singing the funeral staple "Amazing Grace" and his own hit song ""Some Gave All."

Donald Trump also plays his part in honoring Comperatore by displaying Corey's uniform at the 2024 RNC. Moreover, he kisses his helmet in rememberance of the fallen firefighter.

Corey Comperatore's Family Also Honor His Life With Tribute After Tragic Rally Shooting

Additionally, the family of the fallen firefighter issues a statement honoring Corey Comperatore. Specifically, his daughter writes a statement saying, "The media will not tell you that [Corey] died a real-life super hero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us. And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you. I want nothing more than to wake up and for this to not be reality for me and my family."

Moreover, the daughter honors her father Corey by emphasizing what he means to the rest of the family. "We lost a selfless, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be a day that changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than 24 hours ago. There are a lot of children out there that say their dad is their hero, but my dad really is mine. I don't think I would be here today without [Corey]. Dad, I love you so much that there aren't enough words to express how deep that love goes. I know you'll give heaven some hell. I know that God is proud of the man that came to His gates yesterday."