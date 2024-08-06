Billy Ray Cyrus Officially Done With Firerose As Divorce Finalizes

Billy Ray Cyrus and his now ex wife Firerose have spent the last few months airing out their dirty laundry. The public have witnessed some of the most harrowing allegations, explosive leaked recordings, and alleged fraud. However, we finally reach the end of this ugly divorce saga.

Recently, TMZ confirms that Billy Ray's divorce case has been finalized by the judge and the pair are officially no more. They reach a settlement and Firerose walks away from this with a whopping $0. However, the judge also orders Cyrus to hand over the credits and royalties of the songs they wrote and published together.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Are Officially Over, Calls Marriage an 'Insane Scam'

Usually, these sorts of divorces drag out for ages. Two people and their lawyers repeatedly plead their cases to the judge and sift through mountains of evidence to see who wins the settlement. However, the case between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose ends rather quickly. It's not hard to imagine the allegations of scamming and fraud awakened some urgency.

Cyrus lets out a sigh of relief that it's all over now. "This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of," Billy Ray says in a statement. "Let alone the fact I'm right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It's unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that's for sure."

Conversely, Firerose still argues that Billy Ray is full of it. A source close to her argues that if given the opportunity, they would show Cyrus' twisting of the narrative. "If this went to trial, Firerose and her team would have provided a significant amount of evidence to prove he fabricated a narrative that would benefit his public image," they say.

Now, Billy Ray can move on and Firerose can recover from her surgery.