Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Castro, the mother of Billy Ray Cyrus, died on Friday (Aug. 12) at the age of 85.

Billy Ray broke the news via social media, posting that "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it. She was the very definition of love."

Castro's granddaughter Noah Cyrus shared her own tribute through a carousel of photos with a lengthy caption.

"My Mamaw Ruthie made her way home and into heaven yesterday," Noah wrote. "Not sure I can find the words to sum up exactly how I feel. I was able to spend the last month of her life by her side and for that I'm honored and beyond lucky to have had that time together. We talked a lot, we laughed a lot but we sometimes just sat and soaked in each others' company and said nothing at all. We sang against the wind by Bob Seger - one of her favorites of all time. I keep going back to that moment and know now she's no longer against the wind but inside it... she is the wind, the sun and stars, the creek that runs through the bottom of the hill, the birds and deer, and every sunset I ever watch from here on out.

"Mamaw is in all that is good and all that is beautiful," Noah continued. "Mamaw you are forever apart of me and I love you so much. I am so honored to be your granddaughter and to have so many of your features. From your fiery personality down to your feet and eyebrows. we sat in her hospital bed and laughed at how similar our feet were. There's no memory with you I wont cherish. We were all so lucky to have known, loved and admired you. Adored by so many. Not one soul who met my mamaw didn't fall in love with her... I'll see you again and until then every song I sing, everything I do, will be for you. I hope to become even half of the brave, strong and courageous woman you were. Thank you for everything. I will miss you until I get to hug you and hold you again. I don't even know how to end this cause I can't say goodbye yet. I never will. I love you Mamaw forever and ever after that."

Castro was born in Greenup, Kent. on May 14, 1937. She married state politician Ronald Ray Cyrus in 1952.

Their only child, Billy Ray, was born on Aug. 25, 1961. His parents separated in 1966.

