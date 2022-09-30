Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Dating Singer-Songwriter Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus appears to have a new love in his life. Five months after his split from Tish Cyrus, his wife of of 28 years, was made public, Cyrus is reportedly dating Australian singer-songwriter Firerose.

PEOPLE reports that a Cyrus family source confirmed that the couple has been dating "for a little while."

"They grew close while working on music together," the source told PEOPLE. "It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating her."

Cyrus and Firerose, who previously collaborated on the song "New Day," have shared photos and videos together on their social media accounts.

"It really is a New Day," Cyrus wrote in a caption on Sept. 30. "Have a great weekend y'all!"

On Aug. 25, Firerose shared a photo with Cyrus writing "The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️"

On Aug. 28, Cyrus captioned a photo of the pair with "Wishing everyone a brilliant time at the @vmas tonight! Music changes everything."

The duo sparked engagement rumors after Firerose was spotted wearing a diamond ring in a photo, though no engagement has been confirmed.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in April, citing irreconcilable differences.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways -- not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE via a family representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the statement continued. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

