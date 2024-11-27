Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Wife Tish Explains Why They Stayed Together 'Too Long'

Billy Ray Cyrus has a hell of a track record with the ladies if his intense saga with Firerose is any indication. However, the woman he's spent the most time with is Tish Cyrus. It's part of the reason their family structure is as fractured and divided as it is, oftentimes creating sides. Nowadays, she just wishes that she had ripped the band aid off far sooner.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Tish and her daughter Brandi sat down with Kate and Oliver Hudson for their podcast. There, she candidly admits that she stuck it out with Billy Ray far longer than she probably should have. "I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health," she says. "There became a point that, like, I didn't have a choice."

Tish Cyrus Admits She Didn't Know How to Finally Break It Off With Billy Ray

Ultimately, Tish sticks around for the same reasons any family does: for the kids. The goal of finally splitting from Billy Ray sees a lot of hearts broken amongst all the sons and daughters. Still, she tries to make it "the easiest as possible for everyone involved" at the time. "My son Trace for example ... he was bummed. He was like, 'I wish my mom and dad would never get ... I wish that wouldn't have happened,'" she recounts.

Additionally, Tish had never seen that sort of situation play out before. Her parents didn't have such a heated marriage, they were shining examples of parenthood. Consequently, all she knew was to stick it out, no matter how unhealthy. "I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that," Tish recalls. "So I don't really know how it affects you, but ... it was definitely something that was probably hard on [the kids], no matter how you do it."