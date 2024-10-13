Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Says She Wished She Never Married Him

The saga between Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Firerose remains some of the most turbulent celebrity drama all year. Abuse allegations fly left and right, scam accusations, health scares, and lots of court bickering. Thankfully, it finally concluded after they finalized their divorce back in August. Now, the Sydney born singer reflects on the mess as the dust settles.

Recently, Firerose speaks with Australian publication Stellar Magazine for an interview. There, she ruminates on her incredibly rocky marriage to Mr. Achy Breaky Heart Billy Ray Cyrus. Moreover, she thinks on whether she would do anything differently if she could get that time back. The musician keeps it incredibly blunt, saying she would nip it right in the bud before anything unfolds. "When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back," she says.

Firerose Laments Her Miserable Marriage With Billy Ray Cyrus

The pair meet over a decade since they married back in October 2023. The young Firerose leaves an audition while Billy Ray and his daughter Miley Cyrus film Hannah Montana on a nearby lot. She recalls, "I was just a starving artist at the time. I didn't have a TV because I couldn't afford one. I knew of him, that once upon a time, he'd had a song. But I didn't know much."

Then, Billy Ray invites Firerose over to their set shortly afterwards. "He said, 'I'll just introduce you to everyone else and we can hang out for the rest of the day,'" she continues. "My gut instinct, honestly, was: what does this guy want? I probably should have had way better boundaries."

They maintain a solid relationship over the years while Billy Ray remains married to his wife at the time Tish. Eventually, that falls apart and a romantic relationship blossoms between the Old Town Road co-star and Firerose. "All I ever tried to do was love and trust this person, which was very ignorant of me. I really wanted to believe that he was the good version of the man I'd fallen in love with," Firerose sighs.

Fast forward to the present, they're now split after a brief, brutal marriage.