Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose Details 'Life-Threatening' Hospital Stay

Firerose can't seem to catch a break lately. Her and ex husband Billy Ray Cyrus get into a massive mud slinging competition in public. Moreover, they air each other's dirty laundry for the world to see, allegations of abuse run rampant. Scam and fraud allegations run amuck and the two eventually end things on bitter terms in court. Meanwhile, she also battles some health issues amidst this debacle. However, her health woes don't stop after the divorce saga with Billy Ray. They get even scarier.

Recently, Firerose takes to Instagram to explain a very tumultuous stay at the Emergency Room. There, she details a stressful five days in the hospital where she could've died. "Home from 5 days in hospital after being rushed to emergency & finding out I had a life-threatening diagnosis," she writes. "I'm so profoundly grateful to be alive it's hard to even explain."

Currently, she's keeping the particulars out of the public until she's good and ready. Regardless, Firerose takes this terrifying situation as a sign to amplify her Christian faith even further. "The Lord reminded me I have much purpose still on earth, making music to help others & glorify Him. Now my testimony's even stronger, with this radical grace & my life being saved once again," she emphasizes.

Firerose Endures a Brutal Health Journey Amidst Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

This comes on the heels of a very rough split from 'Achy Breaky Heart' star Billy Ray Cyrus. However, it isn't just the emotional toll that Firerose takes from their drama. Rather, she details how their spat impacts her health and how she needed surgery before the drama unfolded. Doctors diagnose her with a special gene mutation that increases the likelihood of breast cancer in 2020. Consequently, they suggest she undergo a double mastectomy as a preventative measure.

Firerose alleges that Billy Ray made a promise to help her pay for the surgery. However, Cyrus remains on high alert the whole time. Then, he files a temporary restraining order that would prohibit his wife at the time from using any of his credit cards. Eventually, he wins out in the end against Firerose and she ultimately fends for herself. Thankfully, she seems to be on the road to recovery.