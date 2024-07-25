Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks Silence After Explosive Recording Surfaces Of Singer Screaming At Ex Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is breaking his silence after a recording leaked of what appeared to be the singer screaming at his ex Firerose. The two have been going through a messy split.

In a statement to Fox News, Cyrus confirmed that the recording was real and also that he wasn't sorry. He said he was fed up with his ex and also would see her in court.

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That's before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement.

The recording featured an explosive exchange between Cyrus and Firerose. "It's 9:15 you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago," Cyrus said.

"No, you didn't. You can still leave and get there in time," Firerose responded.

Cyrus screamed at Firerose, also telling her to leave him alone. A source alleged that the recording had been cobbled together from a series of conversations that the two had. "Get the f—- out of here. I'm not going... I'm not in no place to go do a show. I had to go when I was ready to go," Cyrus continued. "If you could just s—- the f—- up."

Billy Ray Cyrus Unloads

"Please stop screaming at me," Firerose said. But Cyrus then appears to go off even more.

He said, "If you would have left it alone when I told you. It's done. Now I'm really f—-ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f—- you think you are, but you will not f—-ing listen. And this ain't about your BRCA [gene]. This ain't about your surgery. This ain't about nothing. This is about you being a f—-ing selfish b——. I don't think you're real smart. I've changed my damn mind on that s—-. What you are is a selfish f—-ing b——," he can be heard yelling.

"I'll tell you what," Cyrus continued. "That's what you are. You're a selfish a—- f—-ing b——. You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I'm gonna go out in public with your dumb—-. And f—-ing have you do this s—- anywhere you want. In front of whoever."

"Are you referring to you screaming at me right now?" Firerose replied

"This would not be happening if you would have just shut your f—-ing moth. Look what a f—-ing mess you made. What a dumb—- thing to do. Now that's dumb—- cause you have to know I will not tolerate that s—-. You just f—-ed up," Cyrus said.