Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Amid Divorce

Hold up. I see you rolling your eyes and hear the scoffs. "That's hardly news." And I agree with you! Which is why I'm going to give you far more value than your (rightfully) current low expectations. Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are donezo. Kaput. Pack it up, the relationship is over.

Here's the hard-hitting journalism you've all been waiting for. Ahem. They unfollowed each other on social media. Like, everywhere they possibly could've. Which obviously lends a lot of credence to Cyrus filing for an annulment of their marriage. But beyond that, is it newsworthy? Not particularly. It's not worth a hyperlink, if I'm honest. If you've gotten this far, I promise I haven't misled you. In fact, for trusting me to give you quality, I'm going to reward you by answering a more pertinent question.

"Who the heck is Firerose anyway?"

Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose Are Struggling, But Who Exactly Is Firerose?

I could do the lazy thing and link you to the About page on her official website. But where's the fun in that?

Firerose is a singer-songwriter born in Australia — now based in Nashville. Apparently, she loves Sia and Alanis Morisette. But y'all don't want Wikipedia facts. So, let's dance!

Firerose is also eight years sober. (She posted a heartfelt message about that on Instagram.)

Her first breakout hit? "New Day," which also featured — drumroll — Billy Ray Cyrus! That wasn't their first time meeting, of course. The two had been friends since Cyrus' Hannah Montana days. It was only in recent years that the pair escalated to romance.

The internet has always had... feelings regarding their union. Some people thought the Cyrus/Firerose pairing was cute! Others... did not. For reasons that may or may not be valid that I'm not allowed to comment on one way or the other due to journalistic integrity!

Anyway! Firerose keeps a lot of information close to the chest. If you want the folksy, glittery version of her come-up story, fine, I guess I'll link you to her About page and save you some clicking around. But, admittedly, she's a guarded woman. I would leave you with "Too guarded?!" but honestly, we need to stop expecting celebrities to relinquish every aspect of their lives to the public. Firerose is entitled to her privacy!

...Or maybe she's too private.