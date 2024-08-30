Man Turns Entire Home Into An 1850s Wild West Town

Some people are fascinated by the untamed American frontier of yore. The Wild West isn't just a romanticized period in America's past. it represents a rugged, rough-hewn lifestyle they long to emulate and keep alive. So maybe that is why a man named Billy Gibbons transformed his humble abode into what looks like a set from the vintage TV Western Gunsmoke.

Some of the furnishings and the ambiance inside conjure up the 1950s. If you adored Dwight Eisenhower and I Love Lucy, you would feel right at ease there. Other elements of Gibbons' eclectic exterior decor are reminiscent of the bygone horse-and-buggy days.

Let's take a peek inside this carefully-curated, suburban homage to the 1950s and the 1850s!

What Does Billy Gibbons' Home Look Like?

It's Hard To Summarize It In A Nutshell

Whether you would want to live like this or not, you at least have to give Billy Gibbons, 68, credit for having an offbeat vision and seeing it through to fruition. It's not quite what Martha Stewart would envision, but a man's home is his castle. This is Gibbons' version of a replica frontier fiefdom.

The 1950s come alive when you walk in the door. Per the New York Post, Gibbons has a Bakelite TV, old-fashioned kitchen cabinets, and retro floor tiles, plus a galaxy of nostalgic, decades-old objects like 10 1950s refrigerators, radios, and assorted antique knickknacks.

Other Areas Of Billy Gibbons' Home Are Pure Western Americana

He Lavished Time And Thought On His Project

According to the Post, Billy Gibbons dialed his time machine back even further than the serene, feel-good Ike and Mamie era.

"But - not feeling like he lived far enough in the past - [he] decided to begin converting his garden into an 1850s Western town. After three years building it and spending $60, he has now completed his mini-ranch and jumped back a further 100 years. Complete with a sheriff's office, moonshine still, two jails, a bank, a trading post, a barbershop, a blacksmith and a cannon."

Kinda makes you want to grab your spurs and saddle up!

Billy Gibbons Has An Incredible Affinity For The 1950s And The 1850s

Gibbons explained his unique environment this way: "One morning I woke up a while ago and thought 'yeah, I live in the 1950s but outside I want to live in the 1850s'."

He certainly made that happen. Billy Gibbons' home sounds like a spectacular diorama devoted to two earlier, distinctive epochs that shaped our nation.

"I'm very proud of it all," he declared.