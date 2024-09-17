Billy Crystal Weighs In On His Classic Character's Fate Today

Who doesn't love fanfiction? No, no, "fanfiction" here doesn't mean smutty tales featuring established characters written by disgruntled (or unerringly passionate) fans. "Fanfiction" is your imagination! If you've ever envisioned a different ending, a new layer of depth, or even an entirely original character, you've engaged in fanfiction! It's a little different in this case because Billy Crystal is creating fanfiction about... a character he's actually played? Wait, what?

Crystal spoke with E! News' red carpet host, Laverne Cox, before the Emmys this year. The topic of his onscreen romance with Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally... came up. Crystal then imagined what the pair's life would be like if they stood the test of time!

"They'd be talking about downsizing. They're not ready for assisted living yet," Crystal said. "But they're still romantic, still in love. They're probably having a great time with their grandchildren and finding new ways to be with each other." How adorable.

Billy Crystal Wonders How The Iconic "When Harry Met Sally..." Romantic Duo Is Doing

Of course, when you're part of one of the most celebrated romantic comedies of all time, you have to answer for the movie's timeless nature! "It's extraordinary to be part of an evergreen [film] like that after all these years. Young people finding it; getting called from film schools and 22-year-olds finding the movie; 21-year-olds, and coming to speak to them about it."

It must be surreal having a project be such a formative piece of someone's creative fires. But Crystal looks back on When Harry Met Sally... and is nothing but appreciative, grateful, and -- most importantly -- realistic about how it's retained its cultural power!

"As you get further along and new generations see this movie and feel it and watch it over and over again on Valentine's Day, on New Year's Eve, whatever it is. You know, people fall in love every day, and people fall out of love every day," Crystal concluded. Under that lens, a romantic comedy becomes... almost sad. We hold so closely the idea that love is eternal -- and, rarely, it can be! In a movie, though? Love never dies. Better still? You can relive those romantic highs over and over!