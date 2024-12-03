Bill Maher Says He's Considering Quitting His Popular Political Talk Show 'Real Time'

Bill Maher may be looking for an exit on his popular political talk show Real Time With Bill Maher. The TV personality is having second thoughts after Donald Trump won the election.

Maher recently sat down with Jane Fondo on his podcast Club Random. He said that the president-elect has him seriously considering hanging it all up.

"I'm s***ting my pants. I may quit," he said. "Because I don't want to do another [Trump term]."

Maher said that he didn't have much more to say about Trump. The TV personality is concerned that he will run out of interesting material over the next few years. He's also claimed that he's a bit bored with covering Trump.

"I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I said he was a con man before anyone else, I called him a mafia boss," he said. "I was the one who said he wasn't gonna' concede the election. I've done it, I've seen this f***ing... I'm bored with it."

Meanwhile, Fonda suggested that Maher do something else with his show. But the TV personality disagreed that he would be able to. "The show is the politics, there's no other thing and he's gonna' dominate the news like he always does," he said.

Bill Maher Talks Exit

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Maher spoke with Jerry Seinfeld about stand up comedy. The TV personality is considering putting an end to that side of his career as well. It sounds like Maher is a bit exhausted with just everything.

"Well, I'm doing a special at the end of the year, it'll be my 13th for HBO, that's a lot," Maher said. "And I just feel like you've got to... I don't know, you know, first of all, I put a lot of time and effort into it, because, as you know, stand-up is like playing the cello. You can't just go walk up there, you have to stay in practice, and I do, and I've always loved it, I'm always working on it, but I have a show."

Maher said that he was considering putting a stop to his stand up as well. But he doesn't want to make a bold announcement. "After 40 years, that's why I don't want to like make an announcement because I might change my mind. It might be like cutting off a limb and I have to go back to it," he said.

Still, HBO renewed Maher for three more seasons. So it sounds like he isn't going anywhere for a bit.