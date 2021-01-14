'The Bill Engvall Show' Cast: Where Are They Now?

For three seasons, comedian Bill Engvall led his own sitcom on TBS. The Bill Engvall Show was created by Engvall and Michael Leeson, following the hilarious Pearson family in Louisville, Colorado. The show was incredibly relatable because, like most parents, Bill Pearson had trouble keeping track of his kids, maintaining work-life balance, and keeping the spark going with his wife.

Bill Engvall was already a well-known comedian when the show first aired due to his Blue Collar Comedy Tours and multiple successful comedy albums. So it was probably no surprise to the network that viewers enjoyed his show about everyday family issues.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled following its third season. Here's what the main cast members have been up since.

Bill Engvall

Bill Pearson was a family counselor, working to help other families while coming home and dealing with his own drama. Following the TV show's cancelation, Engvall continued acting, appearing on the comedy shows Bounty Hunters, Last Man Standing, and Hawthorne. He also competed on the 17th season of Dancing with the Stars and hosted Lingo, inspired by how much fun his friend Jeff Foxworthy was having hosting Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Nancy Travis

In each episode of the show, Bill's wife Susan Pearson works to keep their family functioning. Following the series, Travis appeared in various TV shows including Grey's Anatomy, How I Met Your Mother and Desperate Housewives. She is currently a series regular on Last Man Standing as well as the Netflix series The Kominsky Method.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lauren Pearson was the teenage daughter that dealt with anything from wanting to pierce her belly button to issues with dating. Who would have guessed that Lawrence would go from an angsty TV teen to an Oscar winner? Following the series cancelation in 2009, Lawrence's career was changed after she appeared in the film Winter's Bone, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. She won her first Academy Award two years later for Silver Linings Playbook and so far has received two additional nominations for American Hustle and Joy. Lawrence continues to have an incredibly successful film career, most recently appearing in the latest X-Men film Dark Phoenix as Mystique in 2019.

Graham Patrick Martin

Middle child Trent Pearson might have lacked a little common sense on the show, but he still was a good-natured kid and offered comic relief interacting with his siblings. Since his days playing Trent, Martin has continued acting in television in a recurring role on Two and a Half Men as well as appearances on The Closer, Major Crimes, The Good Doctor and the 2019 Hulu series Catch-22.

Skyler Gisondo

The youngest child in the family, Bryan Pearson, was a bit of a brainiac and was consistently teased by his siblings for his random facts he would dish out. Following the show, Gisondo has appeared in numerous films including The Amazing Spider-Man, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Vacation and Booksmart. He also appeared as Young Shawn in a recurring tole on Psych. Outside of acting, Gisondo took a break in 2015 to pursue his degree at the University of Southern California's film school but eventually dropped out to act full time. In 2019, he appeared in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

Tim Meadows

Bill's best friend, Paul Dufrayne, owns his own hair transplant practice despite his initial dreams of becoming a doctor. He's known Bill since the '80s and feels like part of the family. Tim Meadows was already a legend in the world of comedy prior to appearing on the show. He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for 10 seasons and was also an Emmy-nominated writer for the show. Following The Bill Engvall Show, Meadows has continued starring in various TV series including Mr. Box Office, The Goldbergs, Marry Me, Son of Zorn, No Activity and Schooled.