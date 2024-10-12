Bill Clinton's 49th Anniversary Photo To Hilary Draws Plenty Of Attention: "Monica Lewinsky Sends Her Regards"

Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton are celebrating 49 years of marriage. But the internet wasn't one for wishing the couple a happy marriage. Instead, Bill's photo drew plenty of attention online with many highlighting the controversies the Clintons have had.

Monica Lewinsky and Clinton's affair was a main talking point. Others singled out allegations that Bill went to Jeffery Epstein's island. Just check out the responses below.

Happy Anniversary, Hillary. It's been an amazing 49 years. Here's to many more! pic.twitter.com/vmK8Wmhmgi — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 11, 2024

One person wrote, "It's been an amazing 49 years cheating on you and flying on Epstein's jet! Cheers!" Another wrote, "Monica Lewinsky sends her regards with a big box of cigars." Another wrote, "My guess is you only stay together so you can't testify against one another!"

People Call Out Bill And Hilary Clinton

Yet another wrote, "This is the exact opposite of the Pearly Gates. This is, in fact, exactly what greets you at the Gates of Hell."

Still, another wrote, "49 years of cheating on each other. 49 years developing a crime syndicate the likes of which the world has never seen. 49 years and you've never fix one single problem only made everything worse. I hope justice catches you one day because we know your legacy is toast when the list comes out!"

While the internet may not bein wishing them a happy near half-century, Bill and Hilary previously opened up about the secrets to a long marriage.

"We have carried on a conversation now for more than 50 years," Hilary said to Bill, who appeared as a guest on her iHeart podcast You and Me Both. "Part of, I think, the real core of our relationship, our marriage, has been we started a conversation and we never stopped."

"Through good times and hard times, through happy times and sad times — it doesn't mean we don't get frustrated and upset with the other because that's human nature. But we always kept talking," she said.

Meanwhile, she said that she didn't have any regrets about staying married to Bill following his affair scandal.

"I'm not giving relationship advice. Everybody has to find their own way," Clinton said on her podcast this week. "But I think our ability to keep talking is one of the reasons why we're still sitting here together."