Bill Clinton Suggests Laken Riley Would Still Be Alive If Biden And Kamala Harris Had Done Their Jobs

Ah, Bubba! Bill Clinton, 78, recently held forth in Georgia, at a fish fry get-together - while stumping for VP and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris - about immigrants coming across the border and not being "properly vetted," as he phrased it. It sure sounded like he blames President Joe Biden and Harris for conditions that led to the tragic murder of Laken Riley, 22.

Riley, you might recall, was a young nursing student who was murdered in Georgia in February, allegedly by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela with reported gang connections named Jose Ibarra, per the New York Post. He entered this country illegally in 2022 during Harris's tenure as the so-called "border czar."

Clinton said per the outlet and posted by Clay Travis on X, "You got a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn't you — they made an ad about it — a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant."

He continued, ""Yeah, well, if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened."

Bill Clinton Is Doing His Part For VP Harris In The Run-Up To The Election In Three Weeks

Immigration Is a Hot-Button Issue For Many Voters In This Election

With the presidential race between Harris and former president Donald Trump getting more heated and contentious by the day, immigration is emerging as one of the key issues.

During this campaign stop, Clinton mentioned, "America's not having enough babies to keep our populations up. So we need immigrants that have been properly vetted to do work, there wouldn't be a problem."

One Thought Bill Clinton's Remarks Might Have Actually Given Trump A Boost

One person posted this: "Did Bill Clinton just give a campaign speech forTrump?"

Another wrote, "Wow, Bill Clinton is having so much mental decline that he told the truth for once."

And a third opined, "Bill Clinton also admits to the Great Replacement here. Import the third world, become the third world."

Per the Post, the former president said "that Americans are not 'at replacement level, which means we gotta have somebody come here if we want to keep growing the economy.'"