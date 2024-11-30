Bill Clinton Says He Couldn’t Sleep For Two Years After Trump Beat Hilary

In his memoir, "Citizen: My Life After The White House", Bill Clinton addressed important and controversial parts of his life. In the book released earlier on November 19, he talks about how Hillary Clinton's loss against Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election affected him.

"The whole thing is hard for me to write," he says in his memoir, according to the Daily Mail. "I couldn't sleep for two years after the election. I was so angry, I wasn't fit to be around." He would later state that he went through "outbursts of rage" and an inability to let things go. It appears that Hillary's loss against Trump took a toll on him.

"I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn't be changed," Clinton continued. Election forecasts at the time predicted that Clinton would win in a landslide victory in 2016. However, Trump ended up winning the Electoral College (304-227) but losing the popular vote.

Clinton continued with his claims that Russian intervention and then-FBI director, James Comey, was to blame. "Almost two years after the election, Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a highly regarded social scientist said Russia's cyber attacks piled on top of Comey's interventions were effective enough to persuade voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to vote for third parties or stay at home," Clinton said.

Addressing Controversies

Hillary's loss to Trump and his subsequent "outbursts of rage" are far from the only thing Bill Clinton talks about in "Citizen." Most notably, Clinton talks about his troubling relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He met with the child sex offender a couple of times and also flew in the infamous Lolita Express plane.

"I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing," Clinton said. "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I've never visited his island."

In a much more lighthearted topic, he also addressed claims about him leaving the White House. Allegedly, several of his staff members had sabotaged his successor, George W. Bush, by, among other things, removing the "W" keys from White House keyboards. "Within a few days some people finally went on the record to say that either no damage had occurred or that the allegations of 'W' mischief were greatly exaggerated," Clinton said, in a open-ended manner.