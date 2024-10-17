Bill Clinton Garners Controversy For Odd Ethel Kennedy Eulogy
Bill Clinton Garners Controversy For Odd Ethel Kennedy Eulogy: "Would Flirt With Me"

Is Bill Clinton running for president? I have to ask because the former president is hogging the headlines the past few days with some bizarre choices.

Clinton recently spoke the eulogy at Ethel Kennedy's funeral. The occasion, as with any funeral, should be a sad and serious affair. However, Clinton couldn't resist well, being himself.

Since his affair scandal in the White House, Bill's garnered a bit of a reputation of being a horn dog. And well, he let some of that slip in the eulogy.

"I thought your mother was the cat's meow. She would flirt with me in the most innocent ways," Clinton, 78, said in his eulogy at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Clinton infamously got impeached in 1998 over an affair with Monica Lewinsky. During the eulogy, he recalled Kennedy's Valentine cards and also called her a fireball.

"She was an amazing fireball of continuous energy. It was wonderful to be around her," Clinton said.

Bill Clinton Draw Backlash

"I remember one of the — I loved all these Valentine's cards and there's a bunch of them downstairs, and they're very political," Clinton said. He then read a poem from one.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm surrounded by love, but there's still room for you," the poem read.

"I think that's the way she let us all feel," Clinton said.

In regards to the comments about flirting, several people felt second-hand cringe. They took to social media to express their dissatisfaction in how Clinton handled the eulogy.

One wrote, "Uh .... Bill, I'm not sure a funeral is the right place for that story." Another wrote, "Not now, Bill. Not now. Inappropriate. Geez." Another wrote, "His pervy ways have no bounds."

Yet another commented, "This is the speech the drunk best man named Chad gave at your daughter's wedding." Still, another wrote, "Everything Clinton does is tacky."

However, Ethel's daughter Kerry didn't appear bothered by the comment. In fact, she referenced it herself.

"President Clinton said that mummy flirted with him and you know she loved each of you," Kerry Kennedy told Clinton, former President Barack Obama and retiring President Biden.

